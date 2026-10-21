Greaves allowed five goals on 19 shots in 32:03 Tuesday before being replaced by Cam Talbot in a 6-2 loss to Toronto.

The Leafs came in waves early and there was little Greaves could do with his team on their heels. He's had a rough start to the season. In five starts, he's 2-3-0 with a 3.34 GAA, .883 save percentage and one shutout, and he has three games where he's allowed four or more goals. Ugh. The Blue Jackets sit last in the Eastern Conference with a 3-5-0 record -- yes, they're worse than the slow-starting Flyers. And they're tied with Chicago with the fourth-worst record in the NHL. Greaves is good, but this could be a long season.