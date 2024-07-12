Greaves signed a two-year, $1.625 million contract with the Blue Jackets on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The first year of the deal is a two-way contract, while the second year is a one-way deal. Greaves will get $800,000 during the 2024-25 campaign, while he is in the NHL, and $825,000 the following season. Greaves was 3-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage in nine NHL appearances in 2023-24. He will battle Elvis Merzlikins and Daniil Tarasov at training camp for a spot between the pipes for the Blue Jackets, but he could easily be sent down because of his two-way contract.