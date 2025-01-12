Greavs was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

Greaves was stellar in a win Saturday, stopping 31 of 32 shots against St. Louis. However, the 23-year-old netminder will return to the AHL a day later with Daniil Tarasov returning from a conditioning assignment. Greaves has made five NHL appearances this year, going 2-1-2 with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA.