Greavs was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
Greaves was stellar in a win Saturday, stopping 31 of 32 shots against St. Louis. However, the 23-year-old netminder will return to the AHL a day later with Daniil Tarasov returning from a conditioning assignment. Greaves has made five NHL appearances this year, going 2-1-2 with a .906 save percentage and 2.98 GAA.
