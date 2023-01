Greaves has been recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Cleveland, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves was recalled as Elvis Merzlikins is out with an illness and Daniil Tarasov (upper body) remains on injured reserve. Greaves will be the backup to Joonas Korpisalo versus Carolina on Thursday. Greaves had a 6-6-2 record with a 3.69 GAA and an .885 save percentage in the AHL this season. The 21-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut.