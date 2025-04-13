Greaves stopped all 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

With the Blue Jackets needing to win out to have any hope of catching the Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, coach Dean Evason stuck with the hot hand in Greaves in his second start since being promoted from AHL Cleveland, and the 24-year-old netminder came through with his first career shutout -- albeit against a Caps squad that was giving Alex Ovechkin the day off. Greaves has allowed two goals on 63 shots in his two starts, and with Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed) unavailable and potentially having played his last game in Columbus, Greaves might be right back between the pipes Sunday in a rematch with Washington. The Jackets' other goaltending option, Daniil Tarasov, hasn't won a game since March 9.