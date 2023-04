Greaves was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Greaves looked decent in his NHL debut against the Leafs on Tuesday, stopping 46 of 49 shots faced (.939 save percentage) but wasn't able to secure a victory. With their season lost, the Jackets will likely continue to rotate their backstops, recalling Jon Gillies in a corresponding move. As such, there is a chance Greaves could see another game before the end of the regular season, especially if Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) remains shelved.