Greaves made 29 saves in a 5-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday.

The game was tied until the Jackets seized the lead with 1:34 left in the third period. Greaves has won two straight games, and he's 14-12-6 with a 2.72 GAA and .908 save percentage in 31 games this season. The Jackets are second to last in the Eastern Conference with a minus-16 goal differential. Their goalies have had to carry a heavy responsibility, but the arrival of new coach Rick Bowness will almost instantly improve the team's structure and details. And that will certainly benefit both Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins.

