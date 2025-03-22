Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greaves was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.

Greaves joined the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis for Friday's 6-3 loss to Columbus because Daniil Tarasov (illness) was unavailable. With Greaves returned to the minors, Tarasov could be available to be Elvis Merzlikins' backup versus the Islanders on Monday.

More News