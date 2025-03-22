Greaves was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Saturday.
Greaves joined the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis for Friday's 6-3 loss to Columbus because Daniil Tarasov (illness) was unavailable. With Greaves returned to the minors, Tarasov could be available to be Elvis Merzlikins' backup versus the Islanders on Monday.
