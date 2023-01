Greaves was shipped back to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

With Greaves headed back to the minors, Joonas Korpisalo (personal) should be expected to return in time to at least serve as the backup against the Hurricanes on Thursday. The 21-year-old Greaves has yet to make his NHL debut, having spent the last two seasons playing in the minors. Barring another absence from Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins, Greaves is unlikely to make that debut this season.