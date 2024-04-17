Greaves was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Greaves stopped 38 of 41 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes. He'll now head back to the Monsters with the Blue Jackets' season over, giving the AHL team reinforcements for the Calder Cup playoffs. Greaves went 3-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage over nine NHL outings.
