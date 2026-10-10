Greaves will defend the road crease in Saturday's clash with the Blues, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves will look to bounce back in Saturday's contest after he most recently allowed four goals in a 4-1 loss to Utah on Oct. 3. The 25-year-old netminder currently has a 1-1-0 record, a 3.50 GAA and an .877 save percentage across two outings. His start to the campaign leaves room for improvement, and Greaves showcased how he's more than NHL ready in 2025-26, posting a 26-19-9 record, a 2.60 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 55 regular-season outings. Saturday is a strong spot for Greaves to get back on track, as he'll be facing a Blues' offense that is currently averaging just 2.25 goals per game to begin the new season.