Greaves is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has an 11-9-5 record, 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past three starts while stopping 74 of 78 shots (.949 save percentage). The Devils rank 27th in goals per game with 2.64.