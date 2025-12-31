default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Greaves is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has an 11-9-5 record, 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past three starts while stopping 74 of 78 shots (.949 save percentage). The Devils rank 27th in goals per game with 2.64.

More News