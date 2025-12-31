Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Set to face New Jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves is expected to start at home against New Jersey on Wednesday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Greaves has an 11-9-5 record, 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2025-26. He's won his past three starts while stopping 74 of 78 shots (.949 save percentage). The Devils rank 27th in goals per game with 2.64.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Shines against Sens•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Set to start Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Earns win over Isles•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Tending goal Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Excellent vs. Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Patrolling crease versus Kings•