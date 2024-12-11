Greaves is expected to start in Thursday's home tilt against the Capitals, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Wednesday.

It will be Greaves' first NHL appearance of the 2024-25 campaign. He's up with the Blue Jackets despite Elvis Merzlikins or Daniil Tarasov both seemingly being healthy, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers. However, Tarasov is having an extremely rough campaign with a 4.25 GAA and an .857 save percentage through nine outings, which has led to Merzlikins starting in 10 of Columbus' last 11 games. Perhaps Greaves is simply up because the Blue Jackets have soured on Tarasov, and if that's the case, then the game against Washington is an opportunity for the 23-year-old Greaves to make his pitch to remain with the team. The Capitals are a difficult assignment, though -- Washington is 19-6-2 and ranks first in goals per game with 4.04.