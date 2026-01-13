Greaves will start Tuesday's home contest against the Flames, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

After a solid outing in Sunday's win over the Mammoth, Greaves will be called upon for the second straight game amidst Elvis Merzlikins' struggles to stay healthy and post consistent numbers. Greaves' win Sunday snapped a three-game losing streak and could help him return to the solid form he has maintained throughout his first full campaign. The 24-year-old netminder has a 13-12-6 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 31 outings this season. Entering Tuesday's contest, Calgary has generated 2.48 goals per game this season, which ranks second-worst in the league, giving Greaves a favorable matchup.