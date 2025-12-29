Greaves is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Monday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Greaves has won his past two starts while stopping 47 of 50 shots (.940 save percentage). He's 10-9-5 with a 2.66 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 24 outings in 2025-26. Ottawa ranks eighth in goals per game with 3.27.