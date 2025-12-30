Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Shines against Sens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 27 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over Ottawa.
The Blue Jackets couldn't get out of Columbus until Monday afternoon due to mechanical difficulties with their plane. but Greaves didn't let the disrupted game-day routine bother him as he won his third straight start. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his nine December outings, and his 2.20 GAA and .923 save percentage on the month isn't reflected in his 4-5-0 record.
