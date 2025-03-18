Greaves was returned to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Greaves suited up in Monday's clash with the Devils, giving up two goals on 20 shots (.900 save percentage) in a losing effort. Overall, the 23-year-old backstop is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA in six NHL outings this season. The decision to return Greaves to the minors likely points to Elvis Merzlikins rejoining the team ahead of Thursday's clash with Florida.
