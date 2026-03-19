default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Greaves is set to start Thursday's home game against the Rangers, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves was in the starter's crease during Thursday's morning skate, and he'll draw a third consecutive start. He's been dominant over his last two outings, going 2-0-0 with a 0.96 GAA and .958 save percentage.

More News