Greaves is expected to start at home versus St. Louis on Friday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Greaves was called up from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday because Elvis Merzlikins (illness) is unavailable. Greaves hasn't played in the NHL this season, but he does have a 3.09 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 contests with Cleveland. The Blues rank 24th offensively this year with 2.88 goals per game.