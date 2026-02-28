Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Slated to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves was the first goalie off the ice after morning practice and is expected to defend the home cage versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves will look for his fifth straight win. He is 18-12-6 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.62 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 37 contests this season. The Islanders are 22nd in NHL scoring, generating 2.86 goals per game.
