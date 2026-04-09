Greaves is expected to protect the visiting cage in Buffalo on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves will make his 11th start in the Blue Jackets' last 14 games Thursday. He is 25-16-9 with a 2.58 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 51 appearances in 2025-26. The Sabres lead the Atlantic Division with 104 points and are generating 3.42 goals per game, seventh in the NHL this season.