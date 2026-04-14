Greaves is expected to start at home against the Capitals on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves holds a 26-18-9 record with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 54 appearances in 2025-26 - a significant step up in workload from the 11 outings he logged with Columbus a season ago, when he posted a stellar 1.91 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 25-year-old netminder has developed into a reliable NHL starter after working his way up from the OHL and AHL without ever being drafted, spending parts of four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters before earning a full-time NHL role. He's a decent fantasy option for spot starts given his solid peripherals, though his win total and save percentage make him a streaming-tier option rather than a must-start in most formats.