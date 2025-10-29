Greaves turned aside 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

The young netminder was especially busy in the third period, stopping 15 of 16 shots in the frame as Buffalo tried desperately to find a winner in regulation. Greaves has been solid so far in a strict rotation with Elvis Merzlikins, going 2-3-0 in five starts with a 2.81 GAA and .907 save percentage while allowing three goals or fewer in four of those outings.