Greaves stopped 36 of 39 shots in Monday's 5-3 preseason win over the Blues.

The 22-year-old netminder played the whole game and gave up only one even-strength goal, but the workload isn't a sign he's making a real push for an NHL job to begin the season. The Blue jackets want Greaves to be their No. 1 at AHL Cleveland, and scooping Spencer Martin off the waiver wire last week was a way to ensure the organization had the depth at goalie to stick to that plan. With Daniil Tarasov (knee) still working his way back into form, however, it might only take one more injury for Greaves to be needed at the NHL level.