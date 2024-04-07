Greaves allowed two goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Greaves was the busier netminder on the night but he consistently turned away the Flyers' attack, only allowing a goal in each of the final two frames. It was only the second NHL win for the 23-year-old goalie but he was stellar with a .949 save percentage, the fourth time in five games that he was above .900 on the season. With Daniil Tarasov out with an upper-body injury, keep an eye out to see if Greaves will continue to get more starts between the pipes.