Greaves will get the start Sunday against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves is in the midst of a good stretch of hockey as he's won four of his past five starts with a save percentage of over .900 in each contest. The 24-year-old is 12-10-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage on the season. The Penguins enter Sunday's contest red-hot, though, winners of four straight with a combined 20 goals scored in those games.