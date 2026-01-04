Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting afternoon battle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will get the start Sunday against the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Greaves is in the midst of a good stretch of hockey as he's won four of his past five starts with a save percentage of over .900 in each contest. The 24-year-old is 12-10-5 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage on the season. The Penguins enter Sunday's contest red-hot, though, winners of four straight with a combined 20 goals scored in those games.
