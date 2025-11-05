Greaves will defend the road crease against Calgary on Wednesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves is in the midst of a two-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.44 GAA and .935 save percentage, a stretch that has continued his strong start to the season. He's alternated starts with Elvis Merzlikins early in the 2025-26 campaign, and that pattern will continue Wednesday. Greaves will have a favorable matchup against the Flames, who are averaging 2.14 goals per game this season, which is the worst mark in the NHL.