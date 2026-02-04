Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will defend the home crease against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Greaves has picked up wins in five of his last six outings, going 5-0-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Blackhawks, who are scoring 2.70 goals per game this year, which is the seventh-worst mark in the NHL.
