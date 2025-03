Greaves will serve as the starting netminder for Monday's home game against New Jersey, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves will make his first start since being called up by the Blue Jackets on Friday, as Elvis Merzlikins (personal) remains sidelined. Over five NHL appearances this year, Greaves has gone 2-1-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .906 save percentage.