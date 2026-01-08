Greaves will start Thursday's road game against Vegas, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves is in the midst of a slightly cold stretch in which he's gone 1-2-1 with a 3.00 GAA and .916 save percentage over his last four starts. However, he'll draw an eighth consecutive start during Thursday's matchup. During a home start against the Golden Knights on Dec. 13, he turned aside 23 of 26 shots (.885 save percentage) en route to a 3-2 loss.