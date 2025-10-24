Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will start Friday's home game against the Capitals, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
The early-season timeshare between Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins will continue in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Over Greaves' first three starts of the year, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .928 save percentage. It wouldn't be surprising to see Merzlikins take over in net for Saturday's road matchup against Pittsburgh.
