Greaves will start Friday's home game against the Capitals, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The early-season timeshare between Greaves and Elvis Merzlikins will continue in the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Over Greaves' first three starts of the year, he's gone 1-2-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .928 save percentage. It wouldn't be surprising to see Merzlikins take over in net for Saturday's road matchup against Pittsburgh.