Greaves will patrol the road crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Greaves was solid in his last NHL appearance Dec. 10 against the Panthers, stopping 30 of 33 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to earn his second career NHL victory in a road matchup with a struggling Pittsburgh team that's lost three straight contests.