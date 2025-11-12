Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting in Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
Greaves will start on the road versus the Kraken on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Not only will the Blue Jackets break the goalie rotation, but Greaves will be starting for the second consecutive day as well. That could indicate some kind of concern with Elvis Merzlikins, though head coach Dean Evason didn't specify anything in his pregame comments. Greaves has given up goals on 49 shots over his last two starts.
