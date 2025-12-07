Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting in Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will guard the road goal against the Capitals on Sunday, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Greaves will get the second half of the Blue Jackets' back-to-back after Elvis Merzlikins played in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to Florida. The 24-year-old Greaves has a 7-4-5 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 16 appearances. Washington ranks second in the league with 3.48 goals per game this campaign.
