Greaves will patrol the home crease Sunday against Florida, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Greaves will get a second straight start after posting a 43-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues. Florida is tied for 18th in the league this campaign with 3.08 goals per contest.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Excellent in season debut•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Slated to start Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Summoned from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Recalled from AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Sent down Friday•