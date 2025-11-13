Greaves will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Greaves will make his third consecutive start as he looks to take over the No. 1 role with the Blue Jackets. He is 4-4-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage across nine starts this season. The Oilers are averaging 3.00 goals per game, tied for 17th in the NHL.