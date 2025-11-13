Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Greaves will make his third consecutive start as he looks to take over the No. 1 role with the Blue Jackets. He is 4-4-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage across nine starts this season. The Oilers are averaging 3.00 goals per game, tied for 17th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Sharp in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting in Seattle•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Makes 19 saves in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Surrenders four goals in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Calgary•