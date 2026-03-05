default-cbs-image
Greaves will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves has been outstanding of late, posting a 7-0-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The 24-year-old netminder is 19-12-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 outings this season. The Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and have floundered this season. as they are 15th in the Eastern Conference standings, 10 points in arrears of Boston, the second wild card.

