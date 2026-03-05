Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves has been outstanding of late, posting a 7-0-1 with a 2.34 GAA and a .915 save percentage over his last nine appearances. The 24-year-old netminder is 19-12-7 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 outings this season. The Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and have floundered this season. as they are 15th in the Eastern Conference standings, 10 points in arrears of Boston, the second wild card.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Stays hot in win over Preds•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Patrolling crease Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Falls in OT on Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Blanks Chicago for second shutout•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against Chicago•