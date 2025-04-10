Greaves will protect the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Greaves was called up under emergency conditions Thursday to cover for the absence of Elvis Merzlikins (undisclosed). At the NHL level this season, Greaves is 2-2-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .905 save percentage, though he'll have his hands full with a Sabres team that has scored 24 times during a five-game winning streak.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Back in NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Sent back to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Shipped back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Burned by blunder against Devils•
-
Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Starting against New Jersey•