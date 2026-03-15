Greaves stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flyers.

Greaves was making his first start since the 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings on March 9, and he delivered one of his best performances of the season, at least from a statistical perspective, after posting a .947 save percentage. Greaves has allowed two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts, a stretch in which he's posted a 2.51 GAA with a .901 save percentage while also notching a 3-0-1 record.