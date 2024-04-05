Greaves stopped 24 of 25 shots after replacing Daniil Tarasov (upper body) late in the first period Thursday, eventually getting tagged with the loss as the Blue Jackets fell 4-2 to the Islanders.

The 23-year-old netminder played well, but the only goal he allowed proved to be the game-winner off the stick of Noah Dobson early in the third period. With both Tarasov and Elvis Merzlikins (lower body) banged up and Columbus headed back to the draft lottery, Greaves could see a starter's workload over the final handful of games. In four NHL appearances this season, he's given up 11 goals on 132 shots (.917 save percentage.)