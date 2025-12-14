Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Suffers another defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Greaves was beaten once in the second period and twice in the final frame, and the 24-year-old netminder has lost in each of his last four starts. Over that stretch, he's allowed three or fewer goals each time, so the Blue Jackets are clearly slumping on offense. Greaves owns a 2.49 GAA and a .922 save percentage during his four-game losing skid, numbers that show he's been much better than what his record indicates.
