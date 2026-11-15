Greaves stopped 17 of 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Greaves surrendered four goals on just 21 shots as Columbus suffered its fourth consecutive defeat. The netminder allowed Philadelphia to erase an early two-goal deficit before Denver Barkey scored the winner midway through the third period. Greaves has now lost six straight starts, making him a particularly risky fantasy option until his efficiency and the Blue Jackets' defensive performances improve. He's allowed at least three goals in five of those six contests.