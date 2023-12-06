Greaves was summoned from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Greaves has a 3.09 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 12 appearances with Cleveland this season. The 22-year-old hasn't played with Columbus in 2023-24, but that might change soon. Elvis Merzlikins (illness) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, which leaves Greaves and Spencer Martin as the Blue Jackets' healthy goaltending options ahead of a road game against the Islanders on Thursday and a home contest versus the Blues on Friday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Greaves and Martin each start in one of those two games.