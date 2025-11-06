Greaves allowed four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Flames. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Greaves struggled against the Flames, allowing two goals in the first 92 seconds of the game. That would be enough to send him to his fourth loss of the season (3-4-0), and this was the just the second time he's allowed more than three goals. The 24-year-old has maintained a 2.89 GAA and a .907 save percentage through seven starts. Elvis Merzlikins is likely to start Saturday in Vancouver, while Greaves' next outing is lined up to be Monday in Edmonton if the Blue Jackets maintain their current trend of alternating goalie starts.