Greaves stopped 22 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Greaves was outstanding in the first two periods but was beaten twice after the Blue Jackets had broken the deadlock, including in overtime with only 20 seconds to go. This was his second straight OT loss and his third defeat in his last five starts, but the numbers are better than the record might indicate. It's worth noting he hasn't lost a game in regulation since Nov. 5, going 4-0-4 with a 2.60 GAA and a .903 save percentage over his last eight outings.