Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Takes down Buffalo on Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves made 32 saves in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
Josh Doan tapped a puck past Greaves from in close midway through the first period, but the Columbus netminder slammed the door shut the rest of the way to end Buffalo's 10-game win streak. The 24-year-old Greaves has a firm hold on the top job in the Jackets' crease. He has allowed three goals or fewer in 11 straight outings dating back to Dec. 7 while going 5-6-0 with a .927 save percentage.
