Greaves will start Sunday's contest against the Islanders, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves has been busy lately for the Blue Jackets with Sunday's game making eight starts in the last nine games for the team. The 24-year-old has had a mixed bag of results over that stretch, posting a 2-5-0 record, but a 2.41 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He'll face an Islanders team that has risen to second in the Metropolitan Division but have been held to two goals or fewer in five straight games.