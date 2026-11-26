Greaves will patrol the home net in Friday's clash against the Red Wings, per Wes Minke of The Hockey Writers.

Greaves will look to get his season back on track after suffering a loss in each of his last six appearances. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder has a 2-8-0 record, a 3.42 GAA, a shutout and an .875 save percentage over 11 outings this season. He'll be making his first start since Nov. 14, but it should be a relatively favorable matchup against the Red Wings, who rank 28th in the NHL with 2.63 goals per game this season. Greaves remains an untrustworthy fantasy option until he can begin to find the win column with more consistency.