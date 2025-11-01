Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greaves will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Saturday, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Greaves has won two of his last three starts and is 2-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He is sharing the net with Elvis Merzlikins on an equal basis at this time. The Blues are 21st in NHL scoring this season, averaging 2.91 goals per game.
