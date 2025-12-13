Greaves will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Greaves has gone 0-3-3 in his last six appearances while surrendering 16 goals on 172 shots. He holds a 7-7-5 record this season with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 19 outings. Vegas ranks 14th in the league with 3.07 goals per game this year.